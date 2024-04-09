Fani Willis Urges Appeals Court To Dismiss Trump's Bid To Disqualify Her: 'Wholly Failed To Carry Their Burden Of Persuasion'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has appealed to a Georgia court to dismiss former President Donald Trump‘s bid to disqualify her from an election interference case against him.

What Happened: Willis made the appeal on Monday, following a trial judge’s ruling that allowed her to continue overseeing the case, The Hill reported on Monday. The judge had earlier ruled that Willis’s previous relationship with ex-special prosecutor Nathan Wade created an appearance of conflict but allowed her to stay on the case after Wade’s resignation.

Willis’s office stated, “Because the applicants have wholly failed to carry their burden of persuasion, this Court should decline interlocutory review.”

Willis had charged Trump and several allies with attempting to subvert Georgia’s 2020 election results. However, the case took a detour after evidence of a romance between Willis and Wade was revealed by Trump co-defendant Michael Roman.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning: ‘What’s Happening In Brazil Could Happen In America’ Amid Elon Musk’s X Account Blocking Controversy

Despite the allegations, Willis and Wade defended their reputations, insisting their romance began after Wade joined the case. Judge Scott McAfee found evidence of an apparent conflict of interest but did not find an actual conflict.

Trump and his co-defendants, however, assert the romance and other actions by Willis warrant further scrutiny. After McAfee approved their appeal, the defendants applied with the state appeals court urging it to review the case.

If the appeals court accepts the defense’s application, it could cause further delays in the prosecution alleging Trump and his allies attempted to maintain power after losing the state’s 2020 presidential contest.

Why It Matters: The case against Trump has been fraught with controversy from the start. A prosecutor representing Willis argued during a misconduct hearing that, despite the scandal surrounding the Georgia prosecution of Trump, it does not justify her removal from the election interference case against the former president.

Willis has remained steadfast in her pursuit of the case, issuing a stern warning that the metaphorical “train is coming” for Trump and his 14 co-defendants. The outcome of this appeal could have significant implications for the case and the defendants involved.

Read Next: Governor Greg Abbott Says ‘US Economy Is Doing So Well Is Because The Texas Economy Is Doing So Well’

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.