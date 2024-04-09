Loading... Loading...

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) defended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) amid her threat to force a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from his position.

What Happened: In an interview with Fox News, McCarthy referred to Greene as a “serious legislator” despite her move to oust Johnson. McCarthy pointed out that Greene’s motion was not filed as a privileged resolution, which means it did not force an immediate vote.

"What she's doing is much different than what Matt Gaetz … did. She didn't make it privileged, so it's not up for a vote," McCarthy said.

"And the one thing I've always found about Marjorie is she's a very serious legislator that deals with policy. And the best way to deal with anyone like that is [t] sit down and talk to them."

McCarthy, who was an ally of Greene's while in office, said he expected Greene would be reasonable if they sat down and discussed the policy issues. "I don't believe the Speaker has spoken to Marjorie. I think if you sit down and discuss, you will understand you have Congress that you don't control all. You have to find common ground in between, and that can be done. Those are two conservatives; they can do it," McCarthy said.

Why It Matters: Greene’s objections to Johnson primarily stem from policy differences. She initiated the resolution following Johnson’s compromise with Democrats on a bipartisan spending package, which prevented a government shutdown but omitted certain conservative policy provisions that some members of his party had requested.

She also slammed Jhonson for his stance on Ukraine funding, calling him a "damn fool." "Everywhere I go in my district, everyone is so angry at Mike Johnson. And one guy said to me like this, he goes, Do they have Mike Johnson's wife tied up somewhere and have a gun to her head? What is wrong with Mike Johnson? So For Mike Johnson to actually think that his Republican conference supports sending $60 billion to Ukraine, he is a damn fool, Steve. And he's a liar," Greene said.

More recently, Greene compared Johnson to a Democrat, suggesting that his approach to the Ukraine issue is not in line with Republican values. This latest criticism of Johnson's Ukraine plan adds to the ongoing tension between the two lawmakers.

