Tesla Megapacks Flex Their Muscle During Solar Eclipse By Helping Stabilize Texas Power Grid

Elon Musk‘s Tesla Inc. TSLA said on Monday that more than 10 of the company’s Megapack sites operating in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) ensured grid stability during the solar eclipse.

What Happened: The Megapacks filled the energy void of over one gigawatt and helped the grid remain stable during a brief disruption of solar irradiance that lasted over four minutes to solar sites across Texas, the company said in a post on X.

A Megapack is a powerful stationary battery that stabilizes the grid. Each unit can store over 3.9 MWh of energy or enough to power an average of 3600 homes for one hour, according to Tesla.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the demand for its stationary energy storage products is "super high" and hinted that the company might make more batteries for energy storage than cars in the long term.

"Demand for stationary batteries is super high," Musk said. "I think Tesla might end up doing more total Joules in stationary than mobile long-term."

Why It Matters: In the first quarter of 2024, Tesla deployed 4,053 MWh of energy storage products, representing its highest quarterly deployment to date and a year-on-year increase of 4.2%.

In January, the company expressed expectations for the growth rate of deployment and revenue in the energy storage business in 2024 to surpass that of the automotive sector.

Tesla acknowledged that deployments may be subject to volatility and impacted by logistics and global product distribution. Nevertheless, it remains optimistic about continued growth on a 12-month basis.

Photo courtesy: Tesla