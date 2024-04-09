Trump's Niece Says Ex-President May Have Committed One Of His 'Biggest Mistakes' As Letitia James 'Closer To Liquidating Donald's Assets'

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the U.S. presidential race, is besieged by several adversities, that are not adequately covered by the mainstream media, said his niece Mary Trump on Monday.

Dubious Bond, Other Legal Mess: The $175 million bond provided by Knight Specialty Insurance Company has come under further scrutiny, said Mary Trump in a substack post. Not only is the insurance company unlicensed in New York, it hasn’t even been vetted by a voluntary state entity to validate its “eligibility standards” to provide financial stability, she said.

Knight Insurance didn’t say it would pay the $464 million fine in the New York civil fraud case, in the eventuality of Donald Trump losing the case on appeal, she added.

New York Attorney General “Letitia James is closer to liquidating Donald's assets,” Mary Trump said. She [James] has been given an April 22 hearing on the matter, she said.

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and podcaster, also delved into the “double standards” in her uncle’s call for Acting New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan’s recusal from the hush money criminal case because his daughter acted as a consultant to the Democrats.

The psychologist questioned the propriety of Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Clarence Thomas remaining on the bench for Donald Trump’s immunity case as his wife Ginni Thomas financed and attended the “Stop The Steal” rally in protest against President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020 election.

Referring to Donald Trump’s comments about immigrants not coming from “nice countries,” Mary Trump said his comments fuel xenophobia. “He thinks this tactic is the best way to keep his base angry, terrified, and engaged and they always prove him right,” she said.

Financing Woes: Mary Trump noted that the Democratic Party is investing a huge $186 million to take back the House. “The party's primary outside fundraising group, House Majority PAC, which is linked to Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), is reserving $146 million for TV ads and $40 million for digital advertising,” she said.

“Despite the lack of stories about it, this investment indicates that Democrats are very much in the game and may even have a strategic advantage over their Republican rivals to connect with voters in key swing states.”

Donald Trump and his Republican National Committee raised $65.5 million in March and had $93.1 million on hand at the end of the March quarter, AP reported. In comparison, the Biden campaign and its affiliated entities collected $187 million in the first quarter and ended the quarter with $192 million+ cash on hand.

Economist Paul Krugman said in a recent New York Times op-ed that the dwindling campaign finances for Donald Trump reflected a lack of willingness among both small- and big-dollar donors, with the latter fearing that the ex-president might use contributions for meeting his legal expenses and paying up his fines in the multiple cases he is facing.

Big Mistake: Referring to the video Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about the Roe v. Wade verdict, Mary Trump said the “abortion video was one of the biggest mistakes he ever made.” “In so doing, he just handed Democrats the political ad of the season,” she said.

The psychologist noted that the Democrats have announced plans to put abortion measures on the ballot in several states and the Florida State Supreme Court has already done that.

“Donald might have thought he was making his anti-abortion rhetoric more palatable by suggesting he thinks abortion should be left to the states, but he managed to piss off the two groups he needs: first is the right, who want him to pass a national ban; and second are independents, who don't want states to ban abortion,” she added.

