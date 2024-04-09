'Fixing This:' Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe Promises To Patch Wireless Phone Charging Woes On R1

Loading... Loading...

Rivian Automotive RIVN CEO R.J. Scaringe on Monday said that the company is fixing the wireless phone charger on its R1 vehicles to reliably charge across different phone models.

What Happened: The wireless charger on R1 vehicles currently does not charge some phone models owing to size and camera specifications. However, the company is fixing it, Scaringe said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The solution will also be backward compatible, the CEO said, meaning existing vehicles, too, can be upgraded and made compatible across a range of phone models. He was responding to a Rivian user who compiled a list of changes he would appreciate on a revamped R1 vehicle.

The R1T electric truck and the R1S SUV are the only two vehicles from Rivian currently in production.

Why It Matters: For the first quarter of 2024, Rivian delivered 13,588 vehicles as compared to the 7,946 cars delivered in the corresponding quarter of 2023, and produced 13,980 vehicles. For 2024, the company intends to make 57,000 vehicles.

Rivian unveiled its second-generation EV last month. The newly unveiled R2 SUV is a smaller and more compact version of the R1S, with a starting price of around $45,000 to compete with Tesla's Model Y, which now starts at $44,990. Rivian hopes to start production of the R2 in the first half of 2026.

Photo by TechCrunch on Flickr