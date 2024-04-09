Google Searches Skyrocket for 'My Eyes Hurt' After Solar Eclipse — Did Americans Forget Their Sunglasses?

Loading... Loading...

In the aftermath of the recent solar eclipse, Google saw a significant surge in searches for the term “my eyes hurt.” This trend was particularly pronounced in the United States, where the celestial event was widely viewed.

What Happened: As observed by 9to5Google, the solar eclipse that traversed North America resulted in a sharp uptick in Google searches for “my eyes hurt.” This trend peaked around 2:30-3 p.m. ET, aligning with the eclipse’s maximum visibility in major parts of the country.

Searches began to decrease by 4 p.m. as the eclipse ended for most of the U.S. However, the volume of searches remained above average. A similar pattern was observed in August 2017, during the last total solar eclipse visible in the United States.

See Also: Sundar Pichai’s Google Grapples With AI Mishaps Amid Worker Criticism, Yet Holds Title Of America’s Most Innovative Company

The top five states contributing to this search trend were New Hampshire, West Virginia, Arkansas, Indiana, and Rhode Island. Notably, West Virginia and Rhode Island were not directly in the eclipse path.

The search surge is linked to the potential damage caused by viewing a solar eclipse without appropriate eye protection. Even when the sun is 95% obscured, direct viewing can result in serious eye damage. The availability of counterfeit solar glasses in the market has also raised concerns.

Experts recommend seeking medical assistance if eye pain is experienced after viewing the eclipse without sufficient protection.

Why It Matters: A solar eclipse traversed the U.S., with those within a 115-mile path experiencing a total solar eclipse.

Doctors and experts have always recommended not looking directly at the eclipse, akin to a mistake made by former President Trump.

Staring at the sun, even during a partial eclipse, can lead to eye damage. Neither solar ultraviolet rays nor infrared radiation have a safe threshold.

The surge in ‘my eyes hurt’ searches post-eclipse underscores the importance of this advice. It seems that many people did not follow it or accidentally exposed themselves to the eclipse.

Read Next: Republican Leader Mitch McConnell Pushes For Legislation To Compel Chinese Divestment Of TikTok: ‘… An Enormous Threat To America’s Children’

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.