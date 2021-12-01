Adidas Teams With Bored Ape Yacht Club, PUNKS Comic NFTs: What We Know So Far

A leading sportswear company could be betting big on the growth of NFTs and the Metaverse, with several partnerships announced and hinted at over the last week.

What Happened: Apparel and footwear company Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) has been active in the non-fungible token and Metaverse space.

Adidas launched Proof of Attendance Protocol, commonly referred to as a POAP, on its CONFIRMED app. The launch could help the company see who its most loyal users are. POAPs are common in the NFT space to connect communities and reward them.

“This digital collectible is our way of rewarding you for following your curiosity as we explore this new age of originality together,” Adidas said in a statement.

Adidas also announced a partnership with cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). Coinbase announced it will be launching a NFT marketplace and has over 2.5 million people signed up on its waitlist for the new product.

Adidas bought land in The Sandbox, a virtual land platform that has been growing in popularity as a play on NFTs and the Metaverse.

Adidas NFT Partnerships: Perhaps the bigger news was a teaser from two of the biggest NFT projects and a well-known name in the NFT space partnering with Adidas.

Bored Ape Yacht Club and PUNKS Comics both shared pictures of their NFTs wearing Adidas clothing. Gmoney, who is well-known in the NFT and cryptocurrency space, also featured Adidas clothing in a post.

A Bored Ape was seen wearing a jacket with the logos of Adidas, Bored Ape, PUNKs and Gmoney.

No official collaboration has been announced by Adidas or the respective parties, with the images instead providing a sneak peek of what could be coming.

Several Bored Ape owners that are athletes have featured their NFTs on their footwear played in games with the NBA and NFL getting exposure to the world of NFTs.

A partnership with Adidas could bring NFTs to apparel and connect current owners and/or open up the world to people who don’t own Bored Apes or PUNKS Comics.

Until more news is announced, users can only speculate on the potential to see Apes and PUNKs on sportswear and footwear in the future.

