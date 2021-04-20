These OTC Securities Had The Most Trading Activity In March

In March, OTC Markets trading was still heavily influenced by crypto and cannabis, but had some interesting trends and outliers in the mix.

During the month of March, total dollar volume from OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink markets reached just over $75 billion, a decrease of about 8.5% from February.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) still reigned supreme, but its volume had fallen by over $1.4 billion compared to February, and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) volume had fallen by almost $1 billion, and was overtaken by Roche Holdings Ltd (OTCQX:RHHBY) for the number two slot.

Adidas And Anglo Jump In

With a 172% increase in dollar trading volume, Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADS) flew back to the number eight position in the OTCQX and was closely followed at number nine by Anglo American (OTCQX:AAL) which clocked a 224% increase in volume.

Cannabis still had a strong showing, but all remaining in the top 10 of the OTCQX were down in volume other than Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) with a 20% increase in volume.

Air Canada (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Argo Blockchain PLC (LON: ARB) both had very strong increases in volume as well, at 201% and 209% respectively.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQX:BBKCF), a crypto and blockchain company with compliance and regulatory focuses was a significant outlier whose trading volume rocketed into the number 15 position on the OTCQX, with an increase of a whopping 1,368%.

Tesco PLC (OTCQX:TSCDY) also showed a massive increase of 825% in volume to claim the number 30 position and round out the top 30 by volume in the OTCQX.

OTCQB

In the OTCQB Venture Market – Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCQB:VYGVF) took the number one most actively traded position – possibly powered by their commission-free crypto trades and high-interest stablecoin opportunities, gaining more headlines and traction from investors.

Other standouts in the OTCQB Market include: Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST), Currencyworks Inc (OTCQB:CWRK), Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCQB:HLLPF), Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (OTCQB:CMC), Investview Inc (OTC:INVU), Global Tech Industries Group, Inc (OTCQB:GTII), and Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:ZEST), – all with triple-digit increases in dollar trading volume.

ImagineAR, Inc (CSE:IP), an augmented reality services and solutions company was another significant outlier with a very large increase in volume.

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets in March: