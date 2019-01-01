Hello Pal International Inc is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. It has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. The company's mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. The company generates revenue from sales of virtual items in the live streaming platform.