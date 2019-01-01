QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.21 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
33.8K/236.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 1.85
Mkt Cap
36.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
166.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 10:44PM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 9:55PM
Hello Pal International Inc is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. It has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. The company's mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. The company generates revenue from sales of virtual items in the live streaming platform.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hello Pal International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hello Pal International (HLLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hello Pal International (OTCQB: HLLPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hello Pal International's (HLLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hello Pal International.

Q

What is the target price for Hello Pal International (HLLPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hello Pal International

Q

Current Stock Price for Hello Pal International (HLLPF)?

A

The stock price for Hello Pal International (OTCQB: HLLPF) is $0.2198 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:21:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hello Pal International (HLLPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hello Pal International.

Q

When is Hello Pal International (OTCQB:HLLPF) reporting earnings?

A

Hello Pal International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hello Pal International (HLLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hello Pal International.

Q

What sector and industry does Hello Pal International (HLLPF) operate in?

A

Hello Pal International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.