Gold Smash Records At $3,700 As Analysts Say This Rally Is Just The Beginning Of A New Cycle For Precious Metals And Mining Stocks

Gold prices are surging to unprecedented levels, with spot gold briefly hitting a new record high of $3,699.57.

Surge Is Just The Beginning Of A Cycle

While the rally has some questioning if a bubble is forming, market strategist Otavio Costa of Crescat Capital firmly asserts that this is “not a bubble,” particularly when looking at the gold mining sector.

Costa highlights that the ratio of junior to senior mining stocks “is still 54% below its 2010 peak,” suggesting the industry is “just at the beginning of this cycle.”

Mining Stocks Lead Gold Prices Higher

Veteran economist Peter Schiff declared that “Gold is at a new record high,” with the mining stocks “finally leading the metals higher.”

Schiff enthusiastically stated, “This bull market is firing on all cylinders, yet hardly anyone is aboard for the ride. Just the way I like it.”

Here’s a list of a few gold miner stocks and how they have performed.

Stocks YTD Performance One Year Performance Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. HMY 77.24% 49.11% Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA 62.99% 101.00% Eldorado Gold Corp. EGO 79.92% 58.95% Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND 112.78% 94.71% Iamgold Corp. IAG 104.48% 108.97% Skeena Resources Ltd. SKE 99.57% 116.18% Kinross Gold Corp. KGC 135.43% 145.36% Newmont Corporation NEM 106.83% 49.37% Royal Gold Inc. RGLD 45.26% 38.55% Anglogold Ashanti PLC AU 175.68% 136.52%

See Also: Gold Displays ‘Classic Stagflationary Behavior’ As Yellow Metal Heads To $3,700-Mark: ‘Seeing 1970s Dynamics In Real Time’

Any Dip In Gold Is A ‘Buying Opportunity’

The yellow metal’s ascent comes as the U.S. Dollar Index spot dropped to a seven-week low, currently around 96.9870.

Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, noted that “gold prices surged to another record high as the US Dollar dropped to its lowest level in seven weeks,” with markets anticipating a Federal Reserve rate cut.

Desai adds, “any short-term dip may present a buying opportunity, as lower prices could offer an attractive long-term entry point.”

Yellow Metal Having The Best Year In Over 4 Decades

The bullish sentiment is echoed across the board. Charlie Bilello points out that “Gold is on pace for its best year since 1979, up over 40% in 2025,” reinforcing the significant momentum.

What Do Technical Charts Say About Gold?

Adding a technical perspective, Rashad Hajiyev, the Founder of RM Capital Consulting, observed that “Gold broke out from its short-term consolidation yesterday and looks like it is headed straight to my $3.9K target. Could happen within 2-3 weeks…”

This technical breakout further validates the current upward trend, painting a picture of continued gains for gold.

Price Action

The confluence of a weakening dollar, expectations of dovish central bank policy, and strong technical indicators, alongside the undervalued mining sector, suggests that gold’s rally may indeed have substantial room to run, as Otavio Costa and other experts contend.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.48% to hover around $3,698.74 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $3,699.57 per ounce. It has gained 23.86% in the last six months and 43.13% over the year.

Here are some gold and gold miner-linked ETFs for investors to consider.

Gold Miner ETFs YTD Performance One Year Performance VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX 99.43% 76.69% VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ 104.08% 86.75%

Gold ETFs YTD Performance One Year Performance Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF FGDL 38.66% 42.76% Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF AAAU 38.23% 42.23% GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR 38.38% 42.45% VanEck Merk Gold ETF OUNZ 38.14% 42.24% SPDR Gold Trust GLD 38.09% 42.01% iShares Gold Trust IAU 38.23% 42.26% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM 38.34% 42.42% abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF SGOL 38.24% 42.34% iShares Gold Trust Micro IAUM 38.42% 42.51 Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund DBP 37.38% 34.55%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was up 0.13% at $661.80, while the QQQ advanced 0.20% to $592.87, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga

Image via Shutterstock