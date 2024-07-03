Executive Changes In Cannabis Industry You Should Know About, New Appointments & More

Loading... Loading...

Cannabis Board Updates

Shareholders of four cannabis companies held their respective annual meetings, electing nominees as board directors.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. XLY CBWTF said on Tuesday that each of the directors listed as a nominee in the circular was elected as a director of the company, including:

Genevieve Young;

Hugo Alves;

Troy Grant;

Vikram Bawa; and

Conrad Tate.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.'s IAN ITHUF shareholders approved the election of Scott Cohen, Michelle Mathews-Spradlin, Kenneth W. Gilbert, Alexander Shoghi and Richard Proud as directors of the company.

The shareholders at the cannabinoids-focused pharmaceutical company MediPharm Labs Corp. LABS MEDIF MLZ elected the following experts as members of the board of directors:

Michael Bumby;

Chris Halyk;

David Pidduck;

Shelley Potts; and

Chris Taves.

Vertically integrated cannabis company Glass House Brands Inc.'s shareholders (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) GLASF GHBWF elected all seven nominees for the board of directors, including:

Kyle Kazan;

Graham Farrar;

John Nichols Jr.;

Humble Lukanga;

Jocelyn Rosenwald;

George Raveling; and

Yelena Katchko.

Meanwhile, Sandy Li, who has been serving at cannabis edibles producer Wana Brands for over two years as chief finance officer, joined the advisory board at Viridian Capital Advisors. Before joining Wana, Li was head of FP&A and treasury at Parallel, a multi-state cannabis operator.

Scott Greiper, CEO and founder of Viridian Capital said Sandy Li is "one of the most accomplished financial executives in the cannabis industry."

Other Changes Among Industry Leadership

California cannabis company Lowell Farms Inc. LOWL LOWLF announced on Friday that CFO Jamie Schniedwind opted to resign. Mark Ainsworth, the company's CEO has agreed to act as interim CFO, to serve until the company appoints a successor CFO.

RIV Capital Inc. RIV CNPOF and Cansortium Inc. TIUM CNTMF, which recently revealed their plan to merge announced last week the appointment of David Vautrinas chief retail officer of RIV Capital. Vautrin, a seasoned CPG expert with vast cannabis experience, will initially oversee retail and wholesale operations in New York, ahead of the anticipated completion of the previously announced business combination with Cansortium, upon which time it is expected that he will assume responsibility for the combined company’s retail footprint.

SIPP Industries, Inc. SIPC said last week that it has named Adam Graziano as the new CEO. Jakob Jorgensen, the former CEO of the company, will remain a business consultant while also joining Calypso Pharmaceuticals as their new CEO. Jorgensen’s new role will focus on advancing the recent research and development agreement between Calypso Pharmaceuticals and SIPP Industries.

Lifeist Wellness Inc. LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B0) LFSWF, said on Wednesday that the board of directors has appointed Andrea Judge to the positions of vice president operations of Lifeist and CEO of Mikra Cellular Sciences effective immediately.

