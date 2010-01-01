Jelena Martinovic

Jelena Martinovic

Benzinga Editor

Efforts To Make Cannabis Industry Equitable Are Paying Off In These Two States
Illinois' Legal Marijuana Industry Booms
State Treasurer Approves Hearing On Suspension Of Top MA Cannabis Official, Legal Battle On Hold
Shannon O'Brien, on the brink of a court hearing contesting her suspension as chair of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, announced that state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has
Medterra Launches Hemp-Infused CBD Products On Amazon, Check Out These Special Offers
Hemp-derived CBD products maker Medterra announced on Friday that it is officially launching on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), one of the world's largest online marketplaces.
Celebrate Indigenous Peoples&#39; Day With Native American-Owned Cannabis Businesses, Here&#39;s One In Wisconsin
Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day on October 9 by supporting Native American-owned businesses, including Canndigenous. The Cambridge, Wisconsin-based company launched in 2021 as the first Native American-owned CBD hemp company in the state.
California Cannabis Co. Pays Off Debt, Here&#39;s What&#39;s Next
California's Lowell Farms Inc.
New York&#39;s Cannabis Licensing Application Period Is Finally Open To All After Months Of Chaos
Governor Kathy Hochul announced the biggest leap forward for New York's legal cannabis market. With an array of licenses up for grabs, individuals and businesses can now participate in the legal production, processing, distribution and sale of cannabis.
New THC Beverage To Hit Shelves In The Golden State
Cannabis beverage products provider Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI) has secured an agreement with Los Angeles-based Blaze Life Holdings LLC to produce and distribute Major in California.
Costa Rica&#39;s FIFA-Recognized Soccer Team Turns To CBD For Injury Prevention &amp; Healing
CBDMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) announced on Thursday that it will officially sponsor the FIFA-affiliated Costa Rican soccer team, Club Sport Herediano.
Medical Marijuana As Workplace Benefits, Wyoming Gov Misled Legalization Advocates &amp; More
New Bill Allows Medical Marijuana Patients To Submit Products Tor Testing Directly To Labs
Positive Outlook For Weed Legalization In Germany&#39;s Legislature &amp; More Global Marijuana Updates
Proposed Amendments To Block Marijuana Legalization Fail In Germany Prospects for a measure that seeks to legalize marijuana in Germany are good as it advances to the country's legislature.
Smoking Like A Champ: King Palm Unveils Exclusive Blunt Roll In Honor Of UFC Champ Sean O&#39;Malley
On Wednesday, King Palm, an all-natural smoking wrap company, announced the Championship Edition of its popular King Palm Suga Punch Blunt Roll, part of its ongoing collaboration with UFC fighter Sean O'Malley.
Minnesota School Allows Medical Marijuana For Student With Autism, Gov&#39;s Cannabis Appointment Sparks Investigation
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's (D) appointment of Erin DuPree as the cannabis director prompted the legislative auditor to embark on a preliminary inquiry.
New Jersey Affinity Credit Union To Expand Cannabis Offerings Via Green Check
Green Check, a fintech provider of compliant cannabis solutions and services to financial institutions, has partnered with Affinity Federal Credit Union. This partnership empowers Affinity to grow its cannabis banking program and broaden its reach to the legal cannabis-related business (CRB) segment of the communities it serves.
Cannabis Opportunity: Xebra Brands Announces $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement Deal
Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC0) announced on Monday that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement in the aggregate amount of up to CA$1 million ($733,898) according to a binding commitment from a strategic investor.
Safe &amp; Legal Cannabis Products Available In Delaware On NuggMD&#39;s Medical Marijuana Platform
Medical marijuana telemedicine platform NuggMD is launching its service in Delaware for just $99 for a limited time. Collin Mann, NuggMD co-founder and CEO, touted the move.
This Company Leads The Way In Cannabinoid Treatment Innovation With New Patent
SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) announced on Tuesday that the European Patent Office has granted it a new patent.
Aurora And Curaleaf Cannabis Companies Each Close Multi-Million Dollar Funding Deals
Two cannabis giants each closed their respective funding deals on Tuesday.
Who&#39;s Who In Cannabis: Latest Executive Changes You Should Know About
Green Thumb Strengthens Board Of Directors
Proposed THC Regulation Sparks Concern, Nevada AG Urges Approval Of Marijuana Banking &amp; More
Proposed THC Regulation Sparks Concern, Nevada AG Urges Approval Of Marijuana Banking & More
Here's What The California Cannabis Law Will Look Like If Gov. Newsom Signs Pending Bills
Revenue Drops, Loss Grows YoY For This Cannabis Operator In Q1, Plans Expansion In New Jersey
Revenue Drops, Loss Grows YoY For This Cannabis Operator In Q1, Plans Expansion In New Jersey
Top Strike Resources Corp. (CSE: VENI) (OTCQB: TPPRF), which is doing business as Vencanna Ventures, reported its first quarter results for the three-month period ending July 31, 2023. 

