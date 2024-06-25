Latest Key Hires & Board Changes In Cannabis Industry: Canopy Growth, Acreage And More

Loading... Loading...

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Chicago this Oct. 8-9 for its 19th edition, gathering top CEOs, investors and investors and leaders in the cannabis industry, let’s scroll through the latest leadership changes in the space. Get your tickets now before prices surge by following this link.

Kicking off with Margaret Brodie, CEO of Rubicon Organics Inc. ROMJ ROMJF, who has recently been nominated as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 finalist in Pacific. The company shared the news in an X post earlier in June.

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC recently appointed Ryan Keith, a senior commercial leader with over two decades of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors as head of clinics.

Cannabis multi-state operator Acreage Holdings, Inc. ACRG ACRG.B.U))) ACRHF ACRDF))) reported last week that it has tapped Rebecca Kirk to serve as its chief operating officer. The appointment will be effective July 1, 2024. Kirk brings extensive industry experience and strategic insight to her impending role as COO with over 20 years of executive leadership in the cannabis industry.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. CWEB CWBHF a provider of hemp-derived CBD wellness products named last week Erika Lind as chief financial officer, replacing Jessica Saxton who has resigned from the company to pursue other interests effective June 28, 2024. Lind, a finance expert with over two decades of executive financial leadership experience at several growth companies joined Charlotte’s Web in 2023 as vice president of financial planning and analysis, and treasury, where she has led strategic financial planning, performance management, and treasury operations.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD recently appointed Mitchell Glass, M.D., a member of the board of directors of the company, to serve as its president and chief medical officer. The company also announced the appointment of Stephen Friscia, a veteran investor, to the board of directors.

Cannabis Board Updates

The shareholders of the two cannabis operators elected the following nominees for their respective boards of directors last week, including:

TerrAscend Corp. TSND TSNDF elected Craig Collard, Ira Duarte, Ed Schutter, Kara DioGuardi and Jason Wild as directors of the company

elected and as directors of the company Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) elected Zachary George, Marcie Kiziak, Jeffrey Dean and Ron Hozjan.

In the meantime, Wendy Berger, a seasoned entrepreneur and expert opted to step down from the board of directors at the Chicago-based cannabis operator Green Thumb Industries (GTI) GTII GTBIF, after serving for nearly a decade. Before becoming a cannabis executive, Wendy worked in sales leasebacks, construction and real estate.

"My eyes are pointed towards the large windshield in front of me, not the rearview mirror," Berger wrote in a recent LinkedIn post. "I am focused on the next chapters of my participation in the Cannabis industry and continuing to focus on WBS Equities, LLC the business I love so much."

Berger has previously spoken at Benzinga events, sharing her valuable insights on an array of topics, including how cannabis companies can include more women in the industry, among other things.