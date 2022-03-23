Wana Brands Names Finance And Business Leader Sandy Li Chief Financial Officer

Wana Brands, of cannabis edibles fame, announced it has appointed Sandy Li as its new chief financial officer, as the company continues its expansion into new markets as well as innovating an ever-growing list of new products.

"Sandy is a transformational business leader who possesses a strong strategic and business acumen backed by real-world experience in driving growth and strong profitability," said Wana Brands CEO Nancy Whiteman, who will be delivering a keynote at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 20-21 in Miami, Florida.

Li has deep expertise in driving significant strategic transformations through M&A, international business expansion, new business development and ERP implementations. As Wana Brands’ CFO, Li will oversee all of the company’s financial operations including financial strategy and finance IT operations.

“As we expand our presence in new markets, Sandy’s experience in the complex financial challenges of multinational and cannabis industries will be invaluable,” Whiteman added.

In addition, as a key member of the leadership team, Li’s guidance will create opportunities as the company expands both nationally and internationally.

“I’m delighted to join Wana, a company that I have long admired for its trusted and innovative products, strategy entering new markets and commitment to racial justice within the cannabis industry,” Li said.

“I look forward to working with Nancy and the team to move Wana forward on its financial and operational goals during this exciting time in Wana’s growth.”

Prior to joining Wana Brands, Li was VP of Finance, head of FP&A and Treasury at Parallel, one of the largest privately held multi-state cannabis operators in the United States. Before entering the cannabis industry, Li held a variety of senior leadership positions at both public and private companies.

Photo courtesy of Wana Brands