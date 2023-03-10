Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 10, 2023

GAINERS:
LOSERS:
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 8.21% at $0.74
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 7.50% at $0.66
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 5.47% at $0.02
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 5.16% at $6.06
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed down 4.91% at $18.38
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 4.35% at $2.42
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 4.08% at $1.41
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.76% at $2.05
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.73% at $80.00
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 3.70% at $1.56
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.60% at $1.82
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.17% at $0.36
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 3.16% at $1.55
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.