GAINERS:
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 6.87% at $2.80
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 5.86% at $5.96
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.50% at $5.95
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.12% at $0.06
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 4.40% at $2.33
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.58% at $0.49
LOSERS:
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 14.13% at $0.07
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 4.67% at $0.05
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 3.48% at $78.54
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.50
