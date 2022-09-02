GAINERS:
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 6.60% at $2.10
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.65% at $0.27
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 3.25% at $4.13
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.20% at $6.45
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.76% at $0.45
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 6.15% at $3.36
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 5.27% at $0.50
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.99% at $0.41
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 4.13% at $5.11
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 3.45% at $1.12
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.06
