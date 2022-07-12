Cannabis Stock Movers For July 12, 2022

GAINERS:
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 11.40% at $0.64
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 8.11% at $0.20
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 7.52% at $0.47
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 7.31% at $0.50
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 7.28% at $0.20
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 4.90% at $1.07
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 4.73% at $5.53
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 4.52% at $2.31
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 3.33% at $105.85
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.17% at $1.30
LOSERS:
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 20.19% at $0.80
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 9.41% at $2.31
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 6.61% at $0.05
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.11% at $0.43
