Cannabis Stock Movers For May 31, 2022

GAINERS:
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 13.44% at $0.05
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 8.11% at $4.00
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 7.55% at $4.34
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 6.67% at $0.08
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 6.53% at $0.75
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 6.23% at $0.98
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 3.54% at $1.17
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 3.01% at $14.70
LOSERS:
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.33% at $5.15
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 3.70% at $3.12
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.