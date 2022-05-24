Psyched: Medical Psychedelics In Davos, Canadian Sen Does Psychedelics, Ei.Ventures & Mycotopia To Merge Into $383M Company

Medical Psychedelics have made it into Davos, just in time for the World Economic Forum.

For the first time in its 51-year history, the world-renowned Davos meeting is including a Medical Psychedelics House as part of a series of parallel unofficial events taking place on Davos’ main street.

Benzinga is present at the event, now going into its fourth, where representatives from all sectors of the psychedelics industry, academia and media are sharing their knowledge with members of the Davos crowd. It is truly a sight to behold.

Psychedelics continue to make headlines not just in Switzerland, but around the world. In Canada, Larry Campbell, a 74-year-old Canadian Senator admitted to having used psilocybin as part of a microdosing treatment to alleviate his depression.

In Australia, the National Science Agency will work with Australian med-tech companies to develop new psychedelics and enhance existing ones.

Medical Psychedelics Series At Davos To Showcase Clinical Efficacy Of Psychedelics To World Economic Forum Attendees

This year, Davos, Switzerland, will host some of the world’s most prominent psychedelic industry leaders and researchers in a separate satellite event that will run parallel to the World Economic Forum. From May 21 through 26, the Medical Psychedelic Series at Davos will feature...Read More...

Ei.Ventures And Mycotopia To Merge Into New Psychedelic Mushroom Company

Two companies in the psychedelics space have signed a definitive agreement to merge. Mycotopia Therapies Inc. TPIA and Ei.Ventures Inc. have executed a previously-announced agreement by which they’ll give birth to a new entity called PSLY.com, which will become the parent company...Read More...

Psychedelics biotech company Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMNDF has published information pertaining to the safety and efficacy of its flagship molecule, called MEAI or CMND-100, after its pre-IND meeting with the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. MEAI is a proprietary psychedelic...Read More…

Patents In The Psychedelics Space: Good Or Bad? It's Complicated, Here's What The Experts Say

Patents are the golden eggs of the booming psychedelic space. In an industry that revolves around substances found in nature (such as psilocybin, ibogaine or DMT) or compounds whose patents have already expired (LSD and MDMA), new patents are the primary way in which companies can ...Read More...

It’s not every day that a country’s national institute makes public its efforts to get into psychedelics, but today is one of those days. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) announced that it will work with Australian med-tech companies to develop new...Read More...

Bexson Biomedical recently signed a deal with the Stevanato Group to develop a subcutaneous delivery system of ketamine. “SG EZ-be Pod,” a wearable device designed for administering subcutaneous drugs, would facilitate patient administration of medications outside of clinics...Read More…

In the early days of the psychedelics industry, financial reports meant very little. Unless a company wildly misses its operating spending budget and hemorrhages cash by more than expected, the report is basically a synopsis of a given company’s highlights and milestones over the previous...Read More…

Novamind To Offer Ketamine Treatment To Frontline Workers Who Suffer Pandemic-Related Distress

After a period of clinical pilot, Novamind Inc. NVMDF will offer Frontline KAP, group-based ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, to frontline workers at some of its clinics. The company piloted the program along with Wholeness Center over a nine-month period to...Read More...

Optimi Health Corp OPTHF acquired thirty-three types of psilocybin and mushroom strains intended for cultivation. The company will hold a set of twenty-four psychedelic and nine functional strains, adding them to one of the largest genetic banks in the sector. The psychedelic strains will...Read More…

Upcoming FDA Decision A Potentially Major De-Risk Event For Revive Therapeutics

It’s been a long and arduous road for Revive Therapeutics Ltd.'s RVVTF Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine to treat COVID-19. The trial, fraught with several milestone misses and enrollment delays, could potentially...Read More…

The investment issuer Origin Therapeutics Holdings announced that one of its companies will offer its first psychedelic retreat. The service will be provided by one of its portfolio companies, Dimensions Health Centres Inc. North of Toronto, Dimensions Algonquin Highlands will host group...Read More...

If I asked you to picture someone who uses mushrooms (psilocybin), you would not imagine Larry Campbell, a 74-year-old Canadian Senator who has been in politics for two decades. But, Campbell opened up about his use of mushrooms at the Catalyst Psychedelics Summit in Ontario. Campbell says he...Read More...

Panacea Plant Sciences, a Washington State biotechnology company, has discovered formulations that act synergistically with dimethyltryptamine (DMT). The company announced the findings during the Cannabis Science Conference, on May 19. The data shows increases of more than 200% at the 5-HT2A...Read More...

The Cannabis And Psychedelics Patent Creation, Commercialization Company You've Never Heard Of - Until Now

Ojai Energetics, a company that has focused on research and development of novel cannabis and psychedelic compounds and therapies since 2014, enlisted prestigious patent law firm Wilson Sonsini to begin amassing what has now become one of the most comprehensive core cannabis and psychedelics IP...Read More…

In this week’s Trade To Black Podcast, TDR founder Shadd Dales and lead financial writer Benjamin A. Smith interview the founder of Apeiron Investment Group, Christian Angermayer. Aperion is best known in North America for its prominent investments in psychedelic biopharma leaders ...Read More...

Mycotopia Therapies TPIA subsidiary of Ehave, Inc. EHVVF, has signed a definitive agreement to complete a triangular merger with Ei.Ventures, to form PSLY.COM. The companies anticipate closing the transaction on or about July 30, 2022. Ehave owns approximately 9.79 million shares of...Read More…

MindMed Appoints Schond L. Greenway As CFO

Mind Medicine Inc. MNMD, MMED, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, appointed Schond L. Greenway as CFO. Greenway comes to MindMed with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, finance and corporate advisory...Read More...

COMPASS Pathways plc CMPS, a mental health care company, presented positive data from the randomized, controlled, double-blind study of psilocybin therapy, at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in New Orleans. The study showed that a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin...Read More...

Here are five deliciously trippy songs to add to your next psychedelic playlist before embarking on a journey toward ego death. Mention the label “psychedelic” in reference to defining a...Read More…

Irwin Naturals IWINF (FRA:97X) has completed the acquisition of KHC Capital Group, LLC. following the April acquisition agreement with KHC Capital and related entities (Ketamine Health Centers), which owns a chain of five ketamine treatment clinics in...Read More...

A growing body of research into the therapeutic use of psychedelics, including — MDMA, psilocybin, LSD, ketamine and DMT are delivering promising results to treat a wide range of...Read More…

Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF has announced the successful completion of the first ketamine study for a varied set of behavioral addictions. The study, led by Awakn's head of ketamine-assisted therapy, Prof. Celia Morgan was focused on investigating the effects of ketamine when...Read More...

MindMed Inc. MNMD reported favorable results for one of its proprietary compounds. The Phase 1 trial of MM-110 included 108 healthy volunteers and was designed to study the pharmacokinetics and neurocognitive effects of the substance, ensuring its safety and tolerability. MM-110 is...Read More...