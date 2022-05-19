Awakn's Study On Psychedelics For Treating Addiction Shows Promise, Will Undertake Broader Research

Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF has announced the successful completion of the first ketamine study for a varied set of behavioral addictions.

The study, led by Awakn's head of ketamine-assisted therapy, Prof. Celia Morgan was focused on investigating the effects of ketamine when treating addictions. The goal of the study was to see if the substance could help the brain to make novel connections that could change behavior.

According to the company, the study will allow it to strengthen its intellectual property strategy and announced that an update for investors, regarding IP, is coming in the following weeks.

The company has a history of making efforts to treat addictions. This study is the first one to target a broad range of behavioral addictions and substance abuse, such as gambling disorder, compulsive sexual behavior, and binge eating disorder, among others. Awakn has previous recordings of studying the use of psychedelics for mental health treatments and has expressed interest in democratizing these treatments by receiving the support of the healthcare business.

Thanks to these early findings, the company claimed to be initiating a larger study, as Awkn's CEO, Anthony Tennyson, announced: "This study is hugely encouraging and gave us all the data we could have hoped for. Critically, it also showed us that a larger study is merited, and we will now pursue this.”

Photo: Courtesy of DiamondRehab Thailand on Unsplash