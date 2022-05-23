The Cannabis And Psychedelics Patent Creation, Commercialization Company You've Never Heard Of - Until Now

Ojai Energetics, a company that has focused on research and development of novel cannabis and psychedelic compounds and therapies since 2014, enlisted prestigious patent law firm Wilson Sonsini to begin amassing what has now become one of the most comprehensive core cannabis and psychedelics IP portfolios.

“OE Public Benefit Corp. is the patent creation and commercialization company you’ve never heard of, until now, and the company designed it that way,” said Will Kleidon, founder and CEO of Ojai Energetics.

This week, OE is more formally introducing itself to the greater cannabis and psychedelic communities around the world as it further commercializes some of its IP and continues to fulfill its latest financing round.

OE will offer its cannabis strain-specific, one-minute onset, CBD beverages at the inaugural Medical Psychedelic Series in Davos, Switzerland (May 21-26), while showcasing the company’s psychedelic IP portfolio assets for sale.

“I’ll be demonstrating how we can bring to life the unique strain effects using terpene profiles,” said Kleidon. “It’s been tried before, but it doesn’t work without our patented technology. I’m excited to bring back the old school strains. Something about the old cuts’ effects work consistently and solidly.”

This same week, OE’s Sr. VP of Business Development, Andre Bourque, will attend the 2nd Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference in Washington, DC (May 23-24), meeting with leading executives in the field of psychedelics. OE has made three of its worldwide psychedelic drug patents for LSD, ketamine, and psilocybin/psilocin available for acquisition.

“OE has built one of the most robust psychedelics patent portfolios in the world,” Bourque said. “Our patents cover drug delivery platform composition of matter for all psychedelic drugs, such as tryptamine class compounds (LSD, psilocybin, DMT), phenethylamine class compounds (mescaline, MDMA), and ketamine to name a few.”

“In this case, we have three patents available that outperform what’s available on the market, and are seeking to add them to the right portfolio for well-intentioned, beneficial therapeutic research and development,” Bourque concluded.