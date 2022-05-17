Yet Another Company Joins The World Of Psychedelic Retreats, This Time In Canada

The investment issuer Origin Therapeutics Holdings announced that one of its companies will offer its first psychedelic retreat. The service will be offered by one of its portfolio companies, Dimensions Health Centres Inc. North of Toronto, Dimensions Algonquin Highlands will host group retreats starting this July.

According to the company, psychedelic ceremonies assisted by Plant Elders and guided by psychedelic therapists will be carried out on the shores of Maple Lake, on a 45-acre property with 17 private cabin suites. The company's goal is to offer a complete suite of plans for next year.

The retreat will include plant medicines that are in conformity with local regulations...mainly cannabis. Psilocybin will be available for guests who have received Health Canada’s Schedule 56 exemptions and Special Acces Programs. It will also include activities like yoga, acupuncture, qigong, reiki, among others. In addition, Dimensions will offer a post-retreat care program in order to provide integral and successful healing.

Origin Therapeutic joins a growing number of companies offering psychedelics retreats, such as Silo Wellness Inc. SILFF and Beckley Retreats. The main difference, however, is that those two companies offer their services in Jamaica, where consumption, gifting and possession of psilocybin are legal, while Origin will hold its retreats inside Canada.

Alexander Somjen, CEO of Origin Therapeutics, said: “By delivering these therapies in an integrative environment, we anticipate that outcomes will have the potential to produce significant, positive mental health outcomes in a time when so many desperately need it.”