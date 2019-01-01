QQQ
Range
0.28 - 0.29
Vol / Avg.
56.6K/66.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 1.22
Mkt Cap
20.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.29
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
70.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 1:37PM
Optimi Health Corp is engaged in developing a vertically integrated Canadian functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness sector. The company has one reportable operating segment being that of the farming, processing and distribution of agrifoods. It also intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high-quality strains of fungi products at its facilities located in Princeton, British Columbia.

Optimi Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Optimi Health (OPTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Optimi Health (OTCQB: OPTHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Optimi Health's (OPTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Optimi Health.

Q

What is the target price for Optimi Health (OPTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Optimi Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Optimi Health (OPTHF)?

A

The stock price for Optimi Health (OTCQB: OPTHF) is $0.28718 last updated Today at 6:09:02 PM.

Q

Does Optimi Health (OPTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optimi Health.

Q

When is Optimi Health (OTCQB:OPTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Optimi Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Optimi Health (OPTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Optimi Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Optimi Health (OPTHF) operate in?

A

Optimi Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.