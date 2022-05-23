Entourage Effect In Psychedelics? Preclinical Data Identifies How Formulations Act Synergistically

Panacea Plant Sciences, a Washington State biotechnology company, has discovered formulations that act synergistically with dimethyltryptamine (DMT). The company announced the findings during the Cannabis Science Conference, on May 19.

The data shows increases of more than 200% at the 5-HT2A receptor when the company's PPS1 and PPS2 drug candidates are combined with DMT.

Furthermore, it indicates the ability of PPS drug candidates to make a sub-therapeutic dose of DMT potent enough to be potentially utilized for medical treatments.

The company has filed patents to protect the formulations, PPS1 and PPS2, as its prepares to enter the drug development pipeline. Panacea Plant Sciences expects to publish the complete study in Q3.

“Panacea Plant Sciences believes that synergy of formulations can provide better treatment options at lower prices,” Panacea Plant Sciences CEO David Heldreth said. “We hope this discovery will lead to the creation of cheaper formulations which utilize less of expensive, culturally and environmentally sensitive active compounds like DMT.”