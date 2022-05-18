Optimi Health Adds Large Portfolio Of Magic Mushrooms Strains To Its Genetic Bank

Optimi Health Corp OPTHF acquired thirty-three types of psilocybin and mushroom strains intended for cultivation.

The company will hold a set of twenty-four psychedelic and nine functional strains, adding them to one of the largest genetic banks in the sector. The psychedelic strains will be available for researchers licensed in Canada’s Special Acces Program and for Optimi’s analytical laboratory.

On the other hand, functional strains will be optimized for Optimi’s growing natural supplement brand, Optimi Life.

Justin Kirkland, Optimi Health’s chief science officer, said the company aims to facilitate research for scientific professionals: “From the data available so far, we can say with relative certainty that psychedelic research and any novel psilocybin-assisted therapies that may result are not going to be a one-size-fits-all process. It is entirely possible that certain strains of mushrooms with varying chemical compositions and potency will lead to varying degrees of efficacy across a wide array of mental health indications when paired with the appropriate therapeutic protocols.”

Bill Ciprick, CEO of the company, added: “Optimi’s strategic year of commercialization is based around our growing capacity to supply and analyze as many strains of GMP psilocybin as may be necessary to ensure the success of the hundreds of clinical trials and drug discovery efforts currently underway, underpinning both the future of psychedelic science and the commercial viability of the space as a whole.”

A grand opening is to be held in Optimi’s facilities in Princeton, British Columbia, on May 27th. Guests from the psychedelic space, the medical and public health fields, local and national politics and the indigenous community will be welcomed and will receive a tour through the company’s cultivation facility, with journalist Amanda Siebert acting as Master of Ceremonies.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Allegretti on Unsplash.