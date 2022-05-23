MindMed Appoints Schond L. Greenway As CFO

Mind Medicine Inc. MNMD, MMED, a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, appointed Schond L. Greenway as CFO. Greenway comes to MindMed with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, finance and corporate advisory, and investment analysis in the life sciences sector.

“We are very excited to add Schond to our management team. Schond brings extensive expertise in US biotech capital markets, which was a key attribute we sought in identifying a CFO,” stated Robert Barrow, CEO and director of MindMed. “Schond is joining MindMed at an exciting point in our growth, with numerous near-term milestones ahead across our pipeline. I look forward to working closely with him to advance our mission of becoming a global leader in the development of innovative therapies for brain health disorders.”

Greenway joins MindMed after serving as CFO of Avalo Therapeutics AVTX, a precision medicine clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company. He previously served as VP of investor relations at Mesoblast MEOBF, an allogeneic cellular medicines company. He served in a similar role at Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO and in various roles at investment banking firms Morgan Stanley MS and Barclays Capital, predominantly focused on healthcare and technology.

Photo: Courtesy of Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

