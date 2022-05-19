MindMed Reports Promising Results For Non-Hallucinogenic Ibogaine Congener Substance

MindMed Inc. MNMD reported favorable results for one of its proprietary compounds.

The Phase 1 trial of MM-110 included 108 healthy volunteers and was designed to study the pharmacokinetics and neurocognitive effects of the substance, ensuring its safety and tolerability. MM-110 is designed to treat opioid withdrawal.

A total of 72 participants received up to 325 mg of the ibogaine analog twice on a single day or a placebo. 51 were administered the compound, while 21 received the placebo.

Likewise, 36 participants were administered either up to 90mg of MM-110 twice daily for seven days, or a placebo. In this case, 26 people received the substance and 10 were given the placebo.

Among the observations and results, it was found that MM-110 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse effects. In addition, the pharmacokinetic profile was consistent and clinical laboratory parameters didn’t show findings of concern. The company is looking forward to carrying out a Phase 2 study in the second quarter of 2022.

Last month, MindMed reported promising data on a study to treat generalized anxiety disorder with LSD. Last year, the company announced a study evaluating the effects of combining MDMA and LSD for therapeutic purposes.

Daniel R Karlin, chief medical officer of MindMed, said: "As there is a major unmet need to address the ongoing and ever-growing opioid crisis, we are very pleased with the results from our Phase 1 trial, which underscore the potential clinical utility of MM-110 to safely mitigate symptoms of opioid withdrawal.”

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash