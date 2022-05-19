QQQ
Clearmind: Positive Preclinical Evidence For Flagship Psychedelic Molecule, Looks To Human Trials Before Year End

by Natan Ponieman, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 8:00 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Company publishes information safety and efficacy of unique molecule after meeting with FDA.
  • Seeks to test molecule in humans to assess efficacy in the treatment of alcohol abuse disorder. 

Psychedelics biotech company Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMNDF has published information pertaining to the safety and efficacy of its flagship molecule, called MEAI or CMND-100, after its pre-IND meeting with the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday.

MEAI is a proprietary psychedelic compound developed by Clearmind. The company is pushing to test the molecule in humans in order to assess its efficacy in the treatment of alcohol abuse disorder. 

Moving From Preclinical To Clinical Trials

If the FDA finds the preclinical evidence compelling, it can allow Clearmind to move to human clinical trials. Clearmind is expecting to test the compound in humans before the end of 2022.

Testing the compound in mice, preclinical results show a positive safety profile with “no treatment-related histological changes.”
“We are tremendously pleased with the success of our preclinical trials to date, which have now demonstrated both safety and efficacy in reducing alcohol consumption,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Clearmind’s CEO. “We believe that our novel, psychedelic-based treatment has the potential to help millions around the world suffering from alcohol abuse, along with a range of other mental health challenges."

To test the efficacy of the compound, the company trained groups of mice to consume alcohol for five weeks. These groups were then given varying daily doses of the new treatment, with intermittent access to alcohol and water.

“After two weeks, researchers found a significant reduction in alcohol consumption in mice receiving the treatment. The control group showed no statistical significant reduction,” reads a company press release.

Clearmind has issued patents in the US, Europe, China and India covering the use of CMND-100 in the treatment of alcohol abuse disorder.

While preclinical evidence looks positive, no conclusions can be drawn until the company can test the compound in large groups of human volunteers.

Image by Tibor Janosi Mozes from Pixabay.

 

