Novamind To Offer Ketamine Treatment To Frontline Workers Who Suffer Pandemic-Related Distress

After a period of clinical pilot, Novamind Inc. NVMDF will offer Frontline KAP, group-based ketamine-assisted psychotherapy or KAP, for frontline workers, at some of its clinics.

The company piloted the program along with Wholeness Center over a nine-month period to investigate group KAP for frontline workers. For the moment, the service is offered at Novamind's Murray Clinic.

Due to the pandemic, healthcare workers have shown signs of anxiety, depression, burnout and PTSD. Reports reflect that 93% of workers experience stress, 86% suffer from anxiety and 76% experience exhaustion and burnout. Frontline KAP now also welcomes professionals who experience work-related stress like firefighters, paramedics and the police.

The program offers group treatment for up to six people to build a community and reduce feelings of isolation. As part of the treatment, three ketamine dosing sessions are administrated by a licensed psychotherapist together with a prescriber. Participants of the six-week program have expressed feelings of conformity and recovery.

The chief medical officer of the company, Reid Robinson said: “The pandemic continues to destabilize and impact so many people and especially those in helping professions. It is critical that frontline line workers receive access to effective mental health treatment to support their ability to remain engaged and effective in their work".

The world of ketamine clinics has been showing signs of movement, with industry giant Irwin Naturals IWINF looking to garner greater importance in the space. Also, Delic Holding’s DELCF Ketamine Wellness Center recently started offering treatment to veterans at no out-of-pocket costs.

Photo: Courtesy of CDC on Unsplash