Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 24, 2021
GAINERS:
- Harvest One Cannabis (OTC:HRVOF) shares closed up 10,38% at $0,09
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 7,86% at $0,35
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 7,16% at $4,19
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed up 6,78% at $11,18
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 3,15% at $6,42
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 5,84% at $1,06
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 5,79% at $31,94
- Emerald Health (OTC:EMHTF) shares closed up 5,74% at $0,18
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 5,5% at $0,29
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 5,24% at $10,45
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 4,88% at $24.72
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 4,8% at $4,03
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 4,39% at $9,03
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 6,09% at $2,93
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 5,94% at $0,29
Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 4,01% at $0,29
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed down 3,98% at $0,18
