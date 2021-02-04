Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 4, 2021
GAINERS:
- MedMen Enterprises Inc – Class B (Sub Voting) (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed up 60.85% at $ 0.27
- Singlepoint Inc (OTC:SING) shares closed up 48.28% at $0.03
- WeedMD Inc (OTCQX:WDDMF) shares closed up 41.90% at $0.38
- Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC:MJNA) shares closed up 40.44% at %0.06
- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTCQB:GLDFF) shares closed up 27.81% at $0.05
- The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCQX:SPRWF) shares closed up 25% at $0.23
- 4Front Ventures Corp (Sub Voting) (OTCQX:FFNTF) shares closed up 24.14% at $1.440
- Terra Tech Corp (OTCQX:TRTC) shares closed up 17.07% at $0.34
- Canopy Rivers Inc (Sub Voting) (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 15.80% at $5.13
- Smart Cannabis Corp – Class A (OTC:SCNA) shares closed up $13.92 at $0.02
- Item 9 Labs Corp (OTCQX:INLB) shares closed up 11.38% at $3.23
- Jushi Holdings Inc. – Class B (Sub Voting) (OTCQB:JUSHF) shares closed up 10.80% at $8.59
- KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) shares closed up 10.32% at $1.71
LOSERS:
- AgraFlora Organics International Inc (OTC:AGFAF) shares closed down 9.71% at $0.03
- Stem Holdings Inc (OTCQX:STMH) shares closed down 9.70% at $0.75
- Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCQB:ZLDAF) shares closed down 9.56% at $0.07
- MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 9.37% at $0.03
- Reliq Health Technologies Inc (OTC:RQHTF) shares closed down 9.08% at $0.53
- Power REIT (MD) (NYSE:PW) shares closed down 6.14% at $35.45
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NCM:SNDL) shares closed down 4.96% at $1.15
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC:ACB) shares closed down $4.95 $13.07
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.