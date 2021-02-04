fbpx
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 4, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
February 4, 2021 5:33 pm
GAINERS:

  • MedMen Enterprises Inc – Class B (Sub Voting) (OTCQX:MMNFF) shares closed up 60.85% at $ 0.27
  • Singlepoint Inc (OTC:SING) shares closed up 48.28% at $0.03
  • WeedMD Inc (OTCQX:WDDMF) shares closed up 41.90% at $0.38
  • Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC:MJNA) shares closed up 40.44% at %0.06
  • Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTCQB:GLDFF) shares closed up 27.81% at $0.05
  • The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCQX:SPRWF) shares closed up 25% at $0.23
  • 4Front Ventures Corp (Sub Voting) (OTCQX:FFNTF) shares closed up 24.14% at $1.440
  • Terra Tech Corp (OTCQX:TRTC) shares closed up 17.07% at $0.34
  • Canopy Rivers Inc (Sub Voting) (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 15.80% at $5.13
  • Smart Cannabis Corp – Class A (OTC:SCNA) shares closed up $13.92 at $0.02
  • Item 9 Labs Corp (OTCQX:INLB) shares closed up 11.38% at $3.23
  • Jushi Holdings Inc. – Class B (Sub Voting) (OTCQB:JUSHF) shares closed up 10.80% at $8.59
  • KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) shares closed up 10.32% at $1.71

LOSERS:

  • AgraFlora Organics International Inc (OTC:AGFAF) shares closed down 9.71% at $0.03
  • Stem Holdings Inc (OTCQX:STMH) shares closed down 9.70% at $0.75
  • Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCQB:ZLDAF) shares closed down 9.56% at $0.07
  • MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 9.37% at $0.03
  • Reliq Health Technologies Inc (OTC:RQHTF) shares closed down 9.08% at $0.53
  • Power REIT (MD) (NYSE:PW) shares closed down 6.14% at $35.45
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NCM:SNDL) shares closed down 4.96% at $1.15
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC:ACB) shares closed down $4.95 $13.07

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

