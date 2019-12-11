Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 11, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 4:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares increased by 0.43% to close at $2.35.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 0.8%, to close at $20.25.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares rose 6.95%, to close at $6.00.
  • GrowGeneration (OTC: GRWG) shares gained 4.61%, closing at $4.58.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 0.41% to close at $102.88.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 3.45%, closing at $12.00.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rose 14.44%, to close at $0.44.
  • Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares increased by 5.3% to close at $3.25.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares gained 2.27%, closing at $1.53.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares increased by 7.21% to close at $2.23.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 2.78%, to close at $2.45.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 1.21%, to close at $4.89.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 0.15%, to close at $6.82.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 2.09% to close at $0.82 after the NYSE announced that the company's shares are no longer in compliance with exchange rules.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares dropped by 2.08%, to close at $0.60.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 1.87%, to close at $2.63.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares opened and closed at $2.19.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 3.16%, eventually closing at $2.33.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 0.92%, eventually closing at $73.42.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares dropped by 0.62%, to close at $1.60.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares dropped by 3.79%, to close at $3.17.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares fell 2.3% to close at $2.55.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 0.78% to close at $2.56.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 1.75% to close at $6.74.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares fell 2.65% to close at $0.48.
  • Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares tumbled by 4.42%, eventually closing at $11.90.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 1.94%, to close at $18.19, amid receiving its GMP certification in Portugal.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 3.38% to close at $1.28.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 1.23%, eventually closing at $2.21.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 0.35% to close at $2.85.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 2.26%, to close at $5.61.

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

