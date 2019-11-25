Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 25, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 25, 2019

Gainers

  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 0.05%, closing at $18.42.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares gained 0.7%, closing at $5.75.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 0.71%, to close at $0.91.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 1.86%, to close at $2.19.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares increased by 0.05% to close at $77.97.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares rose 1.16%, to close at $1.75.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 6.03%, to close at $8.44.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 3.18%, closing at $1.62.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares increased by 3.8% to close at $6.55.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 6.67% to close at $2.52.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 2.25% to close at $4.57.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares dropped by 1.83%, to close at $2.30.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 2.34%, eventually closing at $6.90.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares dropped by 3.34%, to close at $0.70.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 1.23% to close at $3.22 amid the unveiling a new line of Keith Haring smoking devices.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 3.69% to close at $98.00.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 6.3%, eventually closing at $2.53.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 15.35% to close at $6.13.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares dropped by 6.74%, to close at $1.66.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares tumbled by 3.98%, eventually closing at $3.26.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares dropped by 6.25%, to close at $2.85.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 9.18% to close at $0.51.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 4.17%, to close at $2.53 after reporting positive adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 8.05% to close at $2.74.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares tumbled by 6.0%, eventually closing at $0.52.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 2.53%, to close at $20.79.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares fell 4.71% to close at $2.43.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 0.93%, eventually closing at $3.20.

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
