Organigram Posts Positive Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2019

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) posted Monday its financial results for fourth-quarter and entire fiscal 2019, reporting net revenue of $80.4 million for the year, up by 547% from $12.4 million in 2018.

For the fourth quarter alone, the company disclosed net revenue of $16.3 million, up by 411% from the same quarter of the prior year.

For fiscal 2019, Organigram reported a positive adjusted EBITDA of $19.9 million, which compares to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in 2018.

The company also posted a net loss for the fiscal year of $9.5 million, or a loss of $0.07 per share, compared to a net income of $22.1 million or $0.17 per share in the prior year.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Organigram expects to generate a higher Q1 2020 net revenue than in Q4 201 on increased sales to provinces and higher wholesale revenue.

Among important milestones achieved in the previous period, the company highlighted 70% completion of Moncton Campus facility expansion.

“Our 2019 results reflected a successful year for Organigram. Not only did we report strong top-line growth and establish an enviable national market share position in Canada, we generated positive adjusted EBITDA - one of the key measures we use to evaluate our performance,” Greg Engel, CEO, said in a statement.

“In 2019, we increased staffing and capacity to meet forecasted demand and maintain inventory in the market. Industry structural issues have challenged supply and demand dynamics in the short-term but we believe the growth opportunity in the Canadian cannabis market remains intact.”

In addition, the company announced its plans for the cannabis 2.0 launch and said it will focus on vaporizer pens and edibles.

Organigram’s shares traded 2.27% lower at $2.58 per share during Monday’s pre-market session.

Related Links:

A Few Notable Winners From The Canadian Cannabis Awards

Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market