Art And Cannabis Getting Extra: Crumb's $690,000 Weed Drawing, Keith Haring's Bongs Line
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 8:11am   Comments
Art And Cannabis Getting Extra: Crumb's $690,000 Weed Drawing, Keith Haring's Bongs Line

Cannabis’s historical relationship with art beared fruit last week as works from two of the 20th century’s most iconic American artists get back in the scene.

R. Crumb’s 'Stoned Agin!' Sells For $690,000 At Dallas Auction

Robert Crumb’s imagery is one of the first places most of us will go to when thinking of the stoner culture aesthetic.

His thick, crooked lines and bizarre, colorful characters gave a visual voice to the feelings of the psychedelic counterculture generation of the 1960s.

Born in 1943, Crumb rose to fame as an underground comic book artist and illustrator, leading the underground comics movement, and collaborating in many album covers from the psychedelic rock scene.

The iconic “Stoned Agin!” drawing was originally conceived as an inside back cover for a 1971 edition of Your Hytone Comix, and was known to many for its endless reproductions in posters, T-shirts and postcards. However, the location of the original artwork for the pictured remained unknown.

Original Comic Art:Covers, Robert Crumb Your Hytone Comix #nn "Stoned Agin!" Inside Back Cover<br /> Original Art (Apex Novelties, 1971)....

Todd Hignite, Senior Vice President for Heritage Auctions, who ran the artwork’s auction expanded on the drawing’s whereabouts.

“After moving to Northern California in 1970 and getting to know Crumb through friendships with other underground cartoonists, a trade was arranged with the artist, swapping some rare old blues 78 records for the artwork," he said. "The original has remained in our consignor’s personal collection ever since, buried away and securely stored for more than four decades”

“Stoned Agin!” sold for $690,000 at a Dallas Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction.

Greenlane Launches Keith Haring Glass Pipe And Accessory Collection

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) announced the launch of a Keith Haring-themed line of functional glass art featuring a range of glass pipes and accessories with the artist’s artwork.

Haring became famous for his counter-cultural sexual activism after becoming known in the underground New York art scene for his synthetic, sexually-inspired, simple-line pieces of street art.

His drawings and sculptures now make up some of the most iconic pieces of pop art from the later half of the 20th century.

“As a longtime admirer and supporter of Keith Haring, his art, and his legacy, I am thrilled to introduce the K.Haring Collection,” said Sasha Kadey, Chief Marketing Officer of Greenlane.

Featured image: The K.Haring Collection launched Nov. 21 in Higher Standards stores and online on Nov. 25 at haringglass.com.

Photo Credit: Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York

Posted-In: Greenlane Holdings Heritage Auctions Keith Haring Robert Crumb Sasha Kadey Todd HigniteCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Uber Trades Lower After Losing London License