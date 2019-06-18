Why Marijuana Is About To Mint Millionaires

By The Oxford Club’s Chief Trends Strategist, Matthew Carr

The end of prohibition is here - You can literally smell it in the air. Year-to-date, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC: HMLSF) is up 38 percent. That's more than double the return of the Nasdaq, S&P 500 or the small caps on the Russell 2000.

But the cannabis companies are about to go into overdrive. Many investors already know that pot stocks have yielded some of the biggest stock market gains in recent memory. That's in large part thanks to progressive legalization of both recreational and medical marijuana throughout North America.

And we recently enjoyed a massive boom in Canadian licensed producers (LPs) thanks to the law C-45. It legalized adult use of weed nationwide across Canada.

More importantly, it unlocked billions of dollars in capital and paved the way for companies like Aphria (NYSE: APHA), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) to become household names.

American Legalization On The Horizon

During the recent Marijuana Millionaire's Event, hosted by the Oxford Club, I didn’t focus on Canadian legalization. My readers have already pocketed tens of thousands of dollars on our early entry. Instead, I zeroed in on the next inevitability - marijuana legalization here in America.

At the world's largest cannabis conference in Las Vegas, I became convinced a congressional bill that will force the federal government out of the picture will upend the balance of power in the cannabis industry. During the course of the past couple of years, I've met with CEOs, industry insiders and heavy hitters in this burgeoning multibillion-dollar market.

Pair that with my years of stock and trend analysis, and I believe I'm in a unique position to forecast which companies are in the best position to skyrocket. I understand which companies are poised to carve out their own profitable niches in the fastest-growing industry in America.

Consider this, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the cannabis industry will leave beer, wine, spirits and tobacco in the dust. In fact, over the next 10 years, cannabis' CAGR is expected to be more than double that of those other four industries, combined.

Of course, there are a lot of factors at work. But regulation of the cannabis market has momentum on its side. I prepared investors for when Canada legalized adult use in 2018.

I did the same before the farm bill was signed into law here in the U.S., declaring hemp legal once again and sparking our current CBD boom.

But this is just the beginning. More than 30 states and Washington, D.C. have legal weed programs - medical or otherwise. And, it doesn't matter what poll you cite, they all say the same thing. Bipartisan support for legalization rings in at upward of 60 percent. That's more than double what it was just 20 years ago.



Pew Research Center

These are just ripples building up to a much larger wave.

Former head of the Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb said in a televised interview that it's an "inevitability" the federal government will need to reconsider its marijuana policies.

That was five months after the FDA approved an oral CBD solution for the treatment of seizures. This is the first FDA-approved drug that contains purified drug substances derived from cannabis.

The end of prohibition is near.

And when federal legalization happens in the U.S. - note I said "when," not "if" - there's going to be a massive windfall of profits for companies and investors alike.

The Math Is Simple

The U.S. has roughly 10 times the population of Canada. And the projected marijuana market is about eight times the size of Canada's. But American pot stocks trade at an insane discount to this opportunity...

The Takeaway

Penny pot stocks absolutely exploded when Canada legalized marijuana. When the same happens here in the U.S... those surges are going to be legendary. Investors must get in now, before the new law goes into effect... before recreational marijuana becomes legal nationwide.

If they do, they're setting themselves up for the profits of a lifetime. It's an opportunity you don't want to let go up in smoke.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.