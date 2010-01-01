Benzinga Cannabis

Musicians Tinashe And Mitchell Tenpenny Talk About Their New Cannabis Lines: They 'Reflect Our Creativity'
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF), a renowned national cannabis company and proprietor of RISE Dispensaries and RYTHM, has embarked on a unique venture with the introduction of the RYTHM Artist Series.
Podcast: From Hemp To High, Minnesota's Innovative Cannabis Policy
In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Bob and Xavier are joined by Blunt Strategies’ principals Laura Monn Ginsburg and Leili Fatehi.
Podcast: Ex-Colorado Task Force Members Spill Cannabis Compliance Secrets
In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Bob and Xavier are joined by Kim Stuck and Kelsey Hanley of Allay Consulting.
Weed Tolerance: Why You're Needing More For That Same Buzz And How To Fix It
Your friend let you in on their secret snack: infused chocolate blueberries. It was love at first bite. With the consistent dosage, subtle packaging, and rich taste, these little delights soon became a regular treat after your tiring workdays. But lately, one isn't quite doing the trick. You find yourself reaching for two, then three. They don’t have the same zing anymore.
[Video] Forget THC Percentages: Why Your Cannabis Quality Metrics Need A Rethink, According To Underground Grower Dr. Dank
In recent times, if you've used THC potency as the gold standard for evaluating your cannabis flower's quality, it might be time to reconsider. In one of his latest YouTube videos, Andrew Ward sat with Dr.
Green Market Report To Host Cannabis Summit In Detroit, MI
Detroit is poised to host The Michigan Cannabis Summit. Organized by Green Market Report, this rendezvous on September 6, 2023, promises a cornucopia of insights from the blooming Michigan cannabis space.
Podcast: Revealing The Truth Of The Hemp Product Industry
In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Xavier interviews Paul Trowe of Herban Inc., a hemp-product distributor that focuses on providing access to legal alternatives to cannabis patients that do not have access to medical or recreational marijuana.
Disney, Amgen, First Republic, Psychedelics: How One Exec's Universal Deal-Making Approach Shapes Industries
In the dynamic world of business, adaptability is king, a principle veteran executive Richard Nanula has embodied throughout his career. "Every place I've been... maybe you could conclude that they might not fit because one of them didn't have much relation to the other.
Podcast: 2023's Booming Cannabis Industry, A Half-Year Round-Up
In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Bob and Xavier discuss how the first 6 months of 2023 have gone for the cannabis industry.
Podcast: Understanding Global Cannabis Transportation And Logistics
In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Bob and Xavier hop on Zoom for a chat with Kevin Schultz, co-founder and president of 357 Company, a global logistics provider serving the cannabis industry.
From Niche To Mainstream: The Evolution Of Cannabis Journalism In The 21st Century, Latin American Edition
The technological advancement of the 21st century has facilitated a unique form of democratization. Not of government, but of information. And no niche topic exemplifies this better than the emerging field of cannabis journalism.
Podcast: Exploring The Booming Cannabis Job Market With Hunter + Esquire's Bryan Passman
In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Xavier and Bob are joined by Bryan Passman, co-founder and head "hunter" of Hunter + Esquire, a boutique cannabis recruiting and staffing firm that also provides human capital advisement services.
Podcast: 'The Spock Of Cannabis' And Top CEOs Reveal The Key To Thriving Hemp And Marijuana Industries
In another exclusive interview straight from the NOCO 9 trade show in Colorado Springs, Xavier speaks with Liz Geisleman, CEO at Rocky Mountain Reagents; David Vaillencourt, CEO at The GMP Collective; and Darwin Millard, CSO of Final Bell and, as some know him, The Spock of Cannabis.
Podcast: Cracking The Code of Cannabis Insurance, Top Tips From Industry Leader Summer Westerbur
Tune into this episode of The Hoban Minute to hear Bob and Xavier interview Summer Westerbur, principal of Kairos Insurance Agency.
Podcast: Demystifying The Meaning Of 4/20
In the latest episode of The Hoban Minute, Bob and Xavier myth bust the origins of the phrase "420," discuss the significance of the date and number to the cannabis industry, and wish listeners a happy 4/20!
Podcast: Cutting-Edge Solutions For Hemp Marketing
In the latest episode of The Hoban Minute, straight from the NOCO 9 trade show in Colorado Springs, Xavier interviews Asa Waldstein, founder of Apex Compliance and principal at Supplement Advisory Group.
Podcast: How Hemp And Carbon Credits Could Save The Planet
In the latest episode NOCO-themed of The Hoban Minute, Xavier is joined by The Hoban Minute’s former host Eric Singular.
4/20 Gift Guide: 12 Unique Products To Celebrate The International Day Of Weed
The world’s most iconic cannabis holiday is upon us again - 4/20. For those working in the industry, it feels like a combination of Black Friday and The Super Bowl combined into one day.
Propel Your Cannabis Business Forward With These 5 Insights From The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
The recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference event, a prominent gathering for cannabis industry insiders, united leading executives and investors to share valuable strategies for success. Here are five key takeaways from the event that will help you stay ahead of the competition in the cannabis sector:

