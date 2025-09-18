Melanoma Data Study Boosts J&J Partner Nanobiotix Stock On Thursday

Nanobiotix SA NBTX announced new results focused on patients with primary cutaneous melanoma from an ongoing Phase 1 Study.

1100 evaluating JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (pembrolizumab or nivolumab) for advanced cancer patients.

All 21 patients with primary cutaneous melanoma had shown prior resistance to anti-PD-1, and treatment with RT-activated JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3), followed by anti-PD-1, showed a favorable safety profile:

Nanobiotix confirmed injection feasibility at the recommended Phase 2 dose (33% gross tumor volume or GTV).

In total, 16 patients experienced grade 1, grade 2, or grade 3+ TEAEs related to the overall therapeutic regimen.

Early Signs of Efficacy

JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) demonstrated preliminary signals of efficacy in 19 patients who were evaluable for tumor response:

A best observed objective response rate (ORR) in all lesions of 47.4% (9/19), including four complete responses and five partial responses

A best observed disease control rate (DCR) in all lesions of 78.9% (15/19).

In JNJ-1900-injected & irradiated tumors, a DCR of 100% (19/19) was observed.

A median Overall Survival (mOS) of 14.6 months in all patients treated (n=21).

A relationship was observed between the depth of local response and systemic tumor regression, suggesting a possible priming or reactivation of the immune response.

In 2023, Nanobiotix announced a license agreement for the global co-development and commercialization of JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a Johnson & Johnson JNJ company.

Price Action: NBTX stock is up 22.03% at $12.45 at the last check on Thursday.

