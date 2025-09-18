Dermatologist examining for melanoma on young man's back with magnifier in clinic, closeup
September 18, 2025 3:46 PM 2 min read

Melanoma Data Study Boosts J&J Partner Nanobiotix Stock On Thursday

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Nanobiotix SA NBTX announced new results focused on patients with primary cutaneous melanoma from an ongoing Phase 1 Study.

1100 evaluating JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (pembrolizumab or nivolumab) for advanced cancer patients.

All 21 patients with primary cutaneous melanoma had shown prior resistance to anti-PD-1, and treatment with RT-activated JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3), followed by anti-PD-1, showed a favorable safety profile:

Nanobiotix confirmed injection feasibility at the recommended Phase 2 dose (33%  gross tumor volume or GTV).

In total, 16 patients experienced grade 1, grade 2, or grade 3+ TEAEs related to the overall therapeutic regimen.

Also Read: Cancer-Focused Nanobiotix Adjusts $2.7 Billion Johnson & Johnson Agreement To Strengthen Finances And Relieve Funding Burden

Early Signs of Efficacy

  • JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) demonstrated preliminary signals of efficacy in 19 patients who were evaluable for tumor response:
  • A best observed objective response rate (ORR) in all lesions of 47.4% (9/19), including four complete responses and five partial responses
  • A best observed disease control rate (DCR) in all lesions of 78.9% (15/19).
  • In JNJ-1900-injected & irradiated tumors, a DCR of 100% (19/19) was observed.
  • A median Overall Survival (mOS) of 14.6 months in all patients treated (n=21).

A relationship was observed between the depth of local response and systemic tumor regression, suggesting a possible priming or reactivation of the immune response.

In 2023, Nanobiotix announced a license agreement for the global co-development and commercialization of JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a Johnson & Johnson JNJ company.

Price Action: NBTX stock is up 22.03% at $12.45 at the last check on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock

