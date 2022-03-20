Tesla Rival Nio Shoots Up 9%, Alibaba Clocks 4% Gain: What's Driving The Hong Kong Markets Today?

Shares of several of the U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies are trading significantly higher in Hong Kong on Monday — while the benchmark Hang Seng Index trimmed early gains — as investors hoped for policy support measures from Beijing.

Stock Movement (+/-) Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) +9.2% Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) +5.4% Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) +4.0% Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) +2.6% Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) +1.0% JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) +0.6% Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) -3.7%

The Macro Factors: The benchmark Hang Seng Index pared initial gains and was up about 0.3% at press time.

China on Monday kept its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.7%, in line with analysts’ expectations, Reuters reported. The LPR saw two consecutive cuts in December and January.

Investors are now hopeful for policy support measures by Beijing.

Companies In The News: Electric vehicle maker Nio said it does not currently plan to raise prices for its electric vehicles, even as its rivals such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Xpeng and BYD Co. (OTC: BYDDY) raised prices last week due to inflationary pressures.

Shares of heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) and its other units were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Monday, but no reasons were given for the trading halt.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) said that its Shanghai resort and parks will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

Shares of Chinese companies closed higher in U.S. trading on Friday as the major averages extended their rally to a fourth straight session.

