Elon Musk Among Celebrities To Testify In Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's $100M Court Battle

Actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are heading for a long-delayed legal battle, which many people touts being the most dramatic legal standoffs of the 21st century.

What Happened: According to reports, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is among the high-profile celebrities due to testify in this multimillion legal fight.

The trial is set to take place before Virginia Judge Penney S. Azcarate, and a wide range of people are going to be called to testify.

Musk, along with actors James Franco and Paul Bettany will deliver their testimonies virtually.

Musk and Franco are being called to testify after Depp accused them of having affairs with Heard.

The current $100 million defamation lawsuit, brought by Heard against Depp, is in response to a $50 million defamation suit the one-time "Pirates of the Caribbean" star filed against her in March 2019. The case is currently set for a summary judgment motion on March 24.

More About Musk: Musk is reportedly in a relationship with Australian actress Natasha Bassett.

Last year, the Tesla chief revealed that he and singer and producer Grimes had broken up after three years of dating. They share a nearly 2-year-old son, and welcomed their second child in December of last year, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, who was born via surrogate.

Prior to dating Grimes, Musk had a high-profile relationship with Heard. The pair began dating in the summer of 2016 when they were spotted together in London, and the relationship ended in August 2017.

Musk has five other children, twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, from a previous marriage.

Photo: Courtesy of celebrityabc and OnInnovation on Flickr