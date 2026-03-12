British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) has emerged as the leading contender to acquire French biotech Abivax SA (NASDAQ:ABVX) , following the company's dramatic valuation surge after strong clinical progress tied to its lead drug candidate.

The potential takeover comes as major pharmaceutical companies hunt for innovative therapies to replenish their pipelines.

Abivax drew attention after its shares soared roughly 1,600% in 2025 to reach a market value of about 7.7 billion euros (around $8.9 billion).

AstraZeneca Gains Early Advantage In Abivax Talks

According to a French media house, AstraZeneca has held exclusive access to Abivax's data room since early February.

The exclusivity period runs through March 23, giving the British drugmaker time to evaluate the company's data and potentially formalize an acquisition offer.

If AstraZeneca does not submit a bid by that deadline, the exclusivity arrangement will expire. That could reopen negotiations and allow other interested parties to engage with Abivax.

Abivax’s Promising Drug Candidate Draws Big Pharma Interest

Founded in 2013 by Philippe Pouletty, co-founder of investment firm Truffle Capital and Abivax focus on treatments for inflammatory diseases.

Abivax stock skyrocketed in July 2025 after the company announced overwhelmingly positive topline results from its Phase 3 ABTECT-1 (Study 105) and ABTECT-2 (Study 106) eight-week induction trials for oral obefazimod (ABX464) in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

The company achieved a significant breakthrough with its experimental treatment, which demonstrated impressive efficacy and offers new promise to patients afflicted with this chronic inflammatory bowel ailment.

The therapy is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials aimed at treating inflammatory bowel diseases. If successful, the company expects potential commercialization around 2027.

The U.S. is expected to represent nearly 70% of the drug's potential commercial opportunity, making regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration a critical milestone.

Abivax Phase 3 Data And French Oversight Could Shape Deal

Despite growing buyer interest, the takeover timeline could hinge on another important event.

Abivax is scheduled to release additional Phase 3 maintenance trial data in late June, which will evaluate obefazimod's therapeutic benefit against existing treatments.

Potential bidders may prefer to wait for these results before committing to a formal acquisition offer.

French authorities are also closely monitoring the situation.

The country's finance ministry warned that any takeover involving a strategic healthcare company would trigger foreign investment scrutiny by the Treasury Directorate General, led by Bertrand Dumont.

AstraZeneca May Hold Political And Strategic Edge

AstraZeneca could have certain advantages over its rivals during the approval process.

As a European company formed from the 1999 merger of Britain's Zeneca and Sweden's Astra AB, its acquisition of Abivax may face less political resistance than a deal involving a U.S. buyer.

The company is led by Pascal Soriot, who holds French and Australian nationality and previously worked at Sanofi and Roche. Soriot also has an established relationship with Abivax CEO Marc de Garidel.

In 2023, AstraZeneca acquired CinCor Pharma, a U.S. biotech specializing in hypertension treatments, from Garidel — a deal that further underscores their longstanding professional ties.

ABVX Price Action: Abivax stock is up 14.18% at $129.94 during the premarket session at the last check on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock