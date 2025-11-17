Repare Therapeutics Agrees To Acquisition As Board Cites Best Path For Stakeholder Value

XenoTherapeutics Inc. and Xeno Acquisition Corp, a non-profit biotechnology company, on Friday agreed to acquire Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) .

Repare shareholders will receive a cash payment per Common Share, determined based on Repare’s cash balance at closing of the transaction, after deducting certain transaction costs and the aggregate amount of outstanding liabilities.

Based on Repare’s current estimates, each Repare shareholder will receive a cash payment of $1.82 per Common Share.

In addition, each Repare shareholder will receive one non-transferable contingent value right for each Common Share, entitling the holder to certain cash payments.

“Following a thorough and wide-ranging strategic review of potential opportunities, partnerships and transactions aimed at maximizing shareholder value, Repare’s Board of Directors has unanimously determined that the Transaction is in the best interests of Repare and its various stakeholders,” said Steve Forte, president, CEO and CFO of Repare. “The Transaction provides a cash payment to shareholders and the opportunity for continued participation in milestones and royalties from existing and potential future partnerships.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

The arrangement agreement includes a termination fee of $2 million, payable by Repare Therapeutics.

In May, Repare Therapeutics out-licensed its discovery platforms, including certain platform and program intellectual property, to DCx Biotherapeutics Corporation.

Additionally, DCx will retain certain preclinical research personnel, acquire lease rights to certain laboratory facilities in Montreal, and acquire certain laboratory equipment.

Under the terms of the out-licensing agreement, Repare will receive upfront and near-term payments totaling $4 million, as well as a 9.99% common equity position in DCx, and is eligible to receive potential future out-licensing, clinical and commercial milestone payments, as well as low-single digit tiered sales royalties for the development of specific products by DCx.

In July 2025, Repare entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Debiopharm International for lunresertib.

Under the terms of the agreement, Repare will receive a $10 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $257 million in potential clinical, regulatory, commercial, and sales milestones, including up to $5 million in potential near-term payments, as well as single-digit royalties on global net sales.

Price Action: RPTX stock is up 25.15% to $2.065 in the premarket at the last check on Monday.

