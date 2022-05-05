QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Silicon Motion Tech Shares Are Popping Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 9:03 AM | 1 min read
  • MaxLinear, Inc MXL has agreed to acquire fellow chipmaker Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO for $114.34 per ADS in cash and stock. 
  • The price represents a 48% premium to the undisturbed market value as of April 22, 2022, in cash and stock transaction, valuing Silicon Motion at $3.8 billion.
  • Silicon Motion makes NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It also supplies data centers and specialized industrial and automotive solid-state drives. The company reported a net income of $60.6 million for the December 31 quarter, up 9.4% sequentially.
  • Taiwan-based Media Tek Inc MDTKF was also interested in bidding for Silicon Motion, Bloomberg reports
  • Silicon Motion has been working with advisers and holding talks with potential suitors amid takeover interest.
  • Price Action: SIMO shares traded higher by 19.60% at $97.15 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingM&ANewsMoversTechMediaTrading Ideas