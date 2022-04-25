QQQ
Silicon Motion Technology Weighs Potential Sale: Bloomberg

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 25, 2022 6:32 AM | 1 min read
  • Silicon Motion Technology Corp SIMO weighs a potential sale amid takeover interest in the semiconductor firm, Bloomberg reports.
  • Silicon Motion’s American depositary receipts have plunged 19% in 2022, reaching a market value of $2.7 billion. 
  • Silicon Motion manufactures NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices and supplies data centers and specialized industrial and automotive solid-state drives.
  • Silicon Motion reported a net income of $60.6 million in the December 31 quarter, up 9.4% quarter-on-quarter. 
  • Price Action: SIMO shares closed higher by 0.53% at $77.09 on Friday.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsTechMedia