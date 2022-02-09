 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 12:46pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares increased by 25.7% to $1.18 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.5 million shares, making up 10373.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares rose 14.62% to $44.68. As of 12:30 EST, GDS Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 92.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares rose 13.1% to $1.85. Meta Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $521.7 million.
  • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares rose 12.42% to $1.59. As of 12:30 EST, Research Frontiers's stock is trading at a volume of 57.6K, which is 77.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock increased by 12.29% to $43.01. Trading volume for NCR's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 249.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares moved upwards by 11.42% to $6.09. The current volume of 511.5K shares is 78.9% of Micro Focus Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares decreased by 26.9% to $79.83 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 562.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares declined by 20.02% to $14.27. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 404.8% of Avaya Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) stock fell 14.06% to $18.87. The company's market cap stands at $254.2 million.
  • Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares fell 8.79% to $10.59. Trading volume for Dave's stock is 293.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock decreased by 6.57% to $6.69. Trading volume for Ipsidy's stock is 60.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 million.
  • Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock fell 6.38% to $5.43. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.3K shares, making up 48.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $374.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (GDS + IFBD)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com