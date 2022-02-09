12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Infobird Co (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares increased by 25.7% to $1.18 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.5 million shares, making up 10373.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares rose 14.62% to $44.68. As of 12:30 EST, GDS Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 92.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares rose 13.1% to $1.85. Meta Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 64.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $521.7 million.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares rose 12.42% to $1.59. As of 12:30 EST, Research Frontiers's stock is trading at a volume of 57.6K, which is 77.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock increased by 12.29% to $43.01. Trading volume for NCR's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 249.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares moved upwards by 11.42% to $6.09. The current volume of 511.5K shares is 78.9% of Micro Focus Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
-
Losers
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares decreased by 26.9% to $79.83 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 562.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) shares declined by 20.02% to $14.27. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 404.8% of Avaya Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) stock fell 14.06% to $18.87. The company's market cap stands at $254.2 million.
- Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares fell 8.79% to $10.59. Trading volume for Dave's stock is 293.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock decreased by 6.57% to $6.69. Trading volume for Ipsidy's stock is 60.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 million.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock fell 6.38% to $5.43. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.3K shares, making up 48.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $374.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers