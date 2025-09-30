Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 30, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.99 0.03 0.07 931

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 89.62 -0.68 -0.76 195.7K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 152.69 -0.36 -0.24 1.6K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.65 -0.25 -0.19 6.4K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 54.03 -0.10 -0.19 90.4K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.03 -0.15 -0.17 343 (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 118.41 -0.14 -0.12 1.1K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 78.07 -0.04 -0.06 3.0K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 280.20 -0.13 -0.05 18.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

