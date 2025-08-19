August 19, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 19, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.13 0.19 0.46 1.4K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.47 0.22 0.25 1.5K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.11 0.20 0.24 2.5K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.04 0.15 0.11 9.6K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.18 0.15 0.09 2.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.8000 -0.250 -0.30 23.3K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 110.5200 -0.280 -0.26 605
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 265.8800 -0.390 -0.15 15.4K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.4056 -0.104 -0.12 1.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

