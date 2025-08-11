August 11, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 11, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.25 0.32 0.37 52.5K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 224.62 0.84 0.37 7.6K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 130.56 0.40 0.30 9.6K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.35 0.10 0.24 4.0K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.96 0.11 0.21 72.9K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 107.80 0.17 0.15 3.9K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.07 0.24 0.15 2.5K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.59 0.11 0.13 1.9K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 86.28 0.10 0.11 3.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 265.61 -0.31 -0.12 38.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

