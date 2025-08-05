August 5, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 5, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 263.570 1.280 0.48 40.3K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.437 0.317 0.20 859
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 219.010 0.380 0.17 3.1K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.710 0.070 0.16 676
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 87.390 0.070 0.08 4.5K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 108.210 0.050 0.04 3.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 132.54 -0.47 -0.36 7.2K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.27 -0.13 -0.16 42.2K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.88 -0.03 -0.06 90.6K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.54 -0.01 -0.02 1.8K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$108.180.02%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
73.12
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$85.10-0.35%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$51.89-0.04%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$151.440.21%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$263.770.56%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$80.54-0.01%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$41.650.02%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$87.400.09%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$132.77-0.18%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$218.840.10%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved