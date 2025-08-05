Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 5, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 263.570 1.280 0.48 40.3K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.437 0.317 0.20 859 XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 219.010 0.380 0.17 3.1K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.710 0.070 0.16 676 XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 87.390 0.070 0.08 4.5K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 108.210 0.050 0.04 3.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 132.54 -0.47 -0.36 7.2K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.27 -0.13 -0.16 42.2K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.88 -0.03 -0.06 90.6K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.54 -0.01 -0.02 1.8K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.